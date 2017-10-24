National Call for Action

NAR PULSE—Proposed tax reforms could raise taxes on middle-class homeowners. Join NAR today! Tell Congress: Reform our tax code AND protect homeowners. Text the word ACTION to 30644 or click here to take action.

Get a Quote, Make a Difference With Liberty Mutual

When you get a quote on home or auto insurance from Liberty Mutual, a REALTOR Benefits Program® Partner, they’ll donate $5 to NAR’s REALTORS® Relief Foundation to support survivors of disasters across America. Find out how you can save hundreds on your insurance coverage and give much-needed help to others. Offer is valid until Nov. 30, 2017. Learn more here.

NAR’s New ‘Little Purple Book’ by the Numbers

Did you know that more than 100 NAR members submitted content for the The Little Purple Book: International Rules to Live By for REALTORS®? Or that the booklet is divided into nine sections, offering a total of 93 global tips? Have you ordered yours yet? Click here to complete your Little Book Series today!

Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.