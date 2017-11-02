Tips to Help Market Yourself

If you’re like many real estate professionals, you can market properties with surprising ease, but may have difficulty when it comes to marketing yourself. Even if it’s not something you particularly enjoy, marketing yourself and your services is a necessary part of helping your business grow. Whether you’re a new real estate professional or a veteran agent, here are some “Marketing Yourself 101” tips and reminders that you may find helpful:

Brag a little in your marketing materials. Potential clients want to know what you’ve accomplished and what your professional strengths are. Were your sales figures last year commendable? List them in your marketing materials. Have you won professional awards over the years? Don’t be shy about sharing them. Were you recognized in the community for volunteer efforts or generosity? Be sure to include that information, too.

If you have trouble writing about yourself, ask colleagues and clients who know you well to describe you. Then, consider using those words in your marketing pieces. Sometimes the people who’ve seen you in action recognize things that you don’t necessarily see in yourself.

Find your niche. Do you enjoy working with first-time homebuyers? Is there a particular part of town that you know extremely well? Do you have a lot of experience with corporate relocations? If so, make sure your materials reflect your experience with these business segments.

Update your marketing materials regularly. If you’ve been using the same resources for more than a year or two, it’s probably time to refresh them. Include any new sales data, accomplishments, or professional descriptions. Make sure your contact information is accurate. Have new professional photographs made, and include those.

Don’t be afraid to share some personal information. While your marketing pieces should be professional and focus mostly on your business acumen, remember that your goal is to form relationships with your clients. Divulging a little bit about your family life, hobbies, or interests can give potential clients a glimpse about who you are as a person as well as add a little warmth to your communications.

Consider using testimonials. Ask permission from long-term or favorite clients to share some statements about working with you.

Remember, there are many other ways to promote yourself besides marketing collateral and social media. Be involved in your community. Volunteer your time at community and charity events. Sponsor a Little League team or buy an ad in a local sports team or arts program. Socialize often and actively look for ways to meet new people. Join your area alumnae association, be active in your children’s schools, and participate in neighborhood associations. The more people you meet and the more you get your name out, the more connections you will make that may lead to new business opportunities.

