Above and Beyond for Real Estate: Industry Leaders Recognized at Power Broker Event

More than 600 real estate brokers and industry leaders gathered for a night of fun, networking and recognition at RISMedia’s sold-out Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner. The event, now in its 22nd year, was sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Buffini & Company, Homes.com, RE/MAX and Quicken Loans. It was held in Chicago in conjunction with the REALTORS® Conference & Expo.

The Power Broker Reception & Dinner honored the brokers who ranked in RISMedia’s 2017 Power Broker Report, as well as recognized four leaders who have gone above and beyond for the betterment of the industry:

Dave Liniger, CEO, RE/MAX, LLC – RISMedia’s ‘On the Shoulders of Giants’ Award



The ‘On the Shoulders of Giants’ Award, sponsored by RE/MAX, was created to recognize those individuals whose efforts, works, deeds and character exemplify superior achievements in and for the real estate industry, yet whose efforts often go unnoticed. The award was presented by John Featherston, president and CEO of RISMedia.

“We work in an amazing industry,” said Liniger. “I started in the business 50 years ago, and when I first started, I started with a very competitive attitude—’It’s me and my company against the world.’ As you mature over a long period of time, you find out that the cooperation that occurs among those in this industry is very unique…[and] to see the entrepreneurial spirit that comes from the ground level of independent agents working, struggling, no salary, no health insurance, no anything else, fighting, trying to make a living, to the broker/owners, the managers of the offices, up to the regional giants and the national companies. It’s an incredibly honorable experience. I am very grateful to be here.”

Mike Ryan, Executive Vice President, RE/MAX – RISMedia’s Real Estate Leadership Award

The Real Estate Leadership Award, sponsored by Buffini & Company, is designed to honor an industry visionary who embraces innovation and exercises resilience to blaze new paths to success for real estate professionals and consumers alike. The award was presented by Buffini & Company Chairman and Founder Brian Buffini and Buffini & Company CEO Dermot Buffini.

“I’m honored to be on this stage…but I can’t say the word ‘leadership’—or even think about it—without the team I surround myself with,” said Ryan. “Dave [Liniger] mentioned it [earlier]: some of you are worthy competitors, others are our partners, others are young people that have innovative ideas that can take us to the next level, and it just jazzes me so much. Thanks so much for this award.”

Nancy Nagy, Broker/Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group – RISMedia’s Tech Titan Award



The Tech Titan Award, sponsored by Homes.com, is presented to brokerage leaders who have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and integrate new and innovative tools and services within their organization to improve and enhance the overall consumer experience. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group CMO Patrick Bergner accepted the award of Nagy’s behalf. The award was presented by David Mele, president of Homes.com.

David Caveness, President & CEO, Carpenter Realtors – RISMedia’s National Homeownership Award

The National Homeownership Award, sponsored by Quicken Loans, is bestowed upon a member of the real estate community who continuously demonstrates extraordinary contributions toward increasing homeownership and building better communities. The award was presented by Tom Dempsey, divisional vice president of National Sales for Quicken Loans.

“This recognition is very special for us in Indianapolis,” said Caveness. “Many of you know us as ‘India-no-place,’ but for 50 years hundreds of our people—and that’s what it’s all about, our people—have been doing fabulous things in our community. You’ve got them in your companies, don’t you? They’re doing good things year after year for their community—not to be recognized, but because it makes them feel good as a person. We are humbled at Carpenter Realtors, but we are proud. Thank you very much.”

Following the awards ceremony, guests enjoyed a special guest appearance and keynote address by Frank Abagnale, the author and film subject of “Catch Me If You Can.” Abagnale, one of the world’s top fraud-prevention experts, shared his story about his early years as a check forger and serving time to paying all the money back and eventually using his knowledge to help the FBI catch fraudsters, and help business and government organizations stay a step ahead of cyber criminals.

RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner was presented by RISMedia, publisher of Real Estate magazine, and Platinum Sponsors Buffini & Company; Homes.com; RE/MAX; and Quicken Loans; Master Sponsors American Home Shield; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate; ERA Real Estate; HSA Home Warranty; and the National Association of REALTORS®; Host Sponsors Corelogic; Create for the Human; HouseCanary; Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; Pillar To Post Home Inspectors; realtor.com; Realtors Property Resource; Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; and Zillow Group; and Event Sponsors BackAgent; BombBomb; Cole Realty Resource; David Knox Productions, Inc.; HMS Home Warranty; MoxiWorks; New Penn Financial; the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); ReferralExchange; Ten-X; and zipLogix.

