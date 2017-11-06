Realty ONE Group Receives Two Vega Digital Awards for ‘UNbrokerage’ Virtual Reality Game

Realty ONE Group has received two Vega Digital Awards for its UNbrokerage Virtual Reality game, recognizing the innovative, unique launch of the UNbrokerage model, the company recently announced. Realty ONE Group—the only real estate brokerage company in the U.S. to be recognized for the award, according to a release on the announcement—received second place for Game or Application in Digital Marketing and third place for Innovative/Experimental in Digital Marketing. The company competed against brands such as Nike and agencies such as Leo Burnett.

“It is humbling to be recognized for our innovation in the real estate industry so quickly,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, founder of Realty ONE Group. “Our vision was to build an in-house digital ad agency to super-serve our real estate professionals while also designing creative marketing initiatives that will hopefully help the entire industry. This award is amazing, but just the first step towards our goal of building the most exciting and inspirational creative lab in the real estate industry.”

“Marketing and advertising have always been regarded as the weakest links in any real estate company which has allowed companies like Zillow to proliferate, but we plan to change all of that so that Silicon Valley looks to us for inspiration,” says Burke Smith, spokesperson for Realty ONE Group.

The UNbrokerage Virtual Reality game was developed to spread the message of the UNbrokerage model, and to reflect the technology and innovation that Realty ONE Group offers in the real estate industry. Agents are able to play the game in their offices, giving them the chance to understand the tools Realty ONE Group offers to guarantee success.

For more information, please visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.



