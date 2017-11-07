Exciting Changes to REALTORSÂ® Dental Insurance

NAR PULSEâ€”You asked and we listened! REALTORSÂ® Dental Insurance, available through the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program, now offers the No. 1 most requested dental benefit: 100 percent coverage for in-network preventive care. There are three group plans to choose from, with coverage for over 370 procedures. Individual and family plans are also available and you can get next day coverage. Learn more.

Participate in a Tax Reform Call to Action and Earn With MVP

Respond to the tax reform call to action with the REALTORÂ® Party by Nov. 15 and earn the brand new 2017 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers from MVP. Earn free rewards and protect middle-class homeowners when you act by Nov. 15!

Take a Tour of Your Local Boys & Girls Club

Looking to get involved with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, but aren’t sure where to start? It’s as simple as calling your local Club and asking for a tour. During your visit, ask how you can help, and go from there! Visit www.NAR.realtor/BGCA to find your local Club. Let us know how you get involved by emailing us at narbgca@realtors.org. Remember to send photos, and check out BGCA success stories here.

