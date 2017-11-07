Realty ONE Group Continues Expansion Throughout East Coast

Realty ONE Group is continuing its expansion throughout the East Coast, opening its newest franchise, Realty ONE Group Dockside in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the company recently announced.

“We want to be No. 1 in the market and grow to over 500 agents, but we knew in order to do that, we need to associate ourselves with the most dynamic, pro-agent brand in the nation, and that’s Realty ONE,” says Mike Cole, owner of Realty ONE Group Dockside. “My wife told me it was time to stop being Blockbuster and start being Netflix, and there is no doubt in our minds that Realty ONE is the most innovative franchise opportunity out there, with more support per agent than any other brokerage.

“I never wanted to be with a franchise, but Realty ONE Group’s model was so fresh and different it forced me to rethink my strategy and ultimately change my perception,” Cole says. “I wanted to be the innovative ‘ONE’ that brought it to our market! The deciding factor was the 3 T’s—tools, technology and training—that I was going to be able to provide for my agents, who are my customers. I did not want to be the dinosaur 10 years from now.”

Content Square 1.

“I am excited and honored that Mike and Tammi chose Realty ONE Group,” says Burke Smith, spokesperson for Realty ONE Group. “We look forward to growing together and helping them achieve their goal to be No. 1 in the market while bringing a new era of agent support to Myrtle Beach.”

“This franchise partnership will now allow agents throughout the Myrtle Beach area to have access to state-of-the art-technology and unmatched agent training and coaching systems,” says Vinnie Tracey, president of Realty ONE Group Affiliates.

For more information, please visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.



Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.