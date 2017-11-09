Adwerx Creates Mortgage Advertising Program for American Financial Network

Adwerx has created a mortgage officer advertising program for American Financial Network (AFN), the company recently announced. The program allows AFN’s more than 700 officers in 44 states the ability to create ads to deliver information directly to their target audience, augmenting their existing marketing programs. With the program, AFN’s officers can offer ads to homebuyers and refinancers in specific zip codes.

“People think of advertising as a ‘one-to-many’ communication, but that’s less and less the case,” says Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “What we’ve seen is that advertising is increasingly targeted and personal, delivering people the information they want with uncanny accuracy.”

“We know digital advertising is very important to our loan officers because it is another way to continue the conversation with their customers and attract referrals,” says John Sherman, president of AFN. “Our job is to make it as easy as possible for them to use so they can deploy it quickly and effectively. They can use their branch P&L, it’s easy, and no credit card is required. Adwerx completely optimizes our digital advertising so we can focus on serving our customers.”

