Moxi Works Adds CallAction to Cloud Open Platform

Moxi Works has added CallAction, an automated lead marketing service, to its Moxi Cloud open platform, the company recently announced.



CallAction is the only marketing automation service currently on the market that can be used with offline or online lead generation efforts to respond to inquiries from phone calls, emails and texts. Their powerful integrations bridge the gap between agents’ top of the funnel lead generation and their existing lead nurturing CRM systems for increased productivity.



“Fifty percent of buyers choose the vendor or service that responds first, according to the InsideSales.com 2014 Lead Response Report,” says Mike McHenry, vice president of Channels and Partnerships at MoxiWorks. “In a perfect world, every call is answered right away, the first time a lead calls an agent. But with CallAction, all missed calls are automatically responded to with CallAction’s SMS responses to guarantee the lead stays engaged. All the responses are fully customizable, so the agent can keep their own voice and style.”



With CallAction, every inbound call is saved to a secure cloud-hosted database and appended in real-time with caller information aggregated from the world’s largest consumer profile databases. It is also passed into the Moxi Engage CRM, immediately adding the leads to agents’ sales flows and saving agents hours in data entry time.



Agents also can instantly create a local or toll-free phone number for each of their marketing channels to automatically track every inbound call and email lead that is then seamlessly routed to their phone.

“Immediate and long-term lead follow-up is one of the main pain points for agents and real estate teams,” says Jessie Beaudoin, CEO and founder of CallAction.co. “Our intelligent automation guarantees that every lead from every source is followed up with, which dramatically increases lead conversion rates. According to the 2017 NAR Home Buyer & Seller study, 74 percent of all homebuyers used mobile during their home search process. The most motivated buyers will call and text from their mobile device when they find homes they like because filling out forms on a mobile device is difficult. Our goal is to facilitate more conversations and engagement between agents and consumers in a mobile-first world by automating the tedious tasks of lead follow-up using text messages, which is now the most common communication channel.”



