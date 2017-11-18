From Contract to Closing: It’s Smooth Sailing With REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Partner Transaction Management Tools

Getting your clients to the closing table should be routine businessâ€”if only it were that simple. After all, each transaction can introduce unique challenges. Plus, there are many important and overlapping details to manage simultaneously.

For brokers and agents, it makes good business sense to use tools designed to simplify and streamline the process, especially when those tools are specifically developed for real estate professionals and are available at preferred pricing to members of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR). That’s exactly what you get when you turn to transaction management products offered through the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program.

Electronic Signatures

DocuSign, NAR’s official and exclusive provider of electronic signature services, offers industry-leading technology and security in an easy-to-use system that can be accessed anywhere, at any time. It’s a great tool for busy agents who are constantly on the go. The top benefits include less time on administration, cost savings by eliminating paper and attracting and retaining top-performing agents.

Matthew Rathbun, EVP with Coldwell Banker Elite, recognized the problems caused by the paper-heavy workflow that used to dominate his brokerage’s nine office locations. “Using DocuSign has made it a lot easier to submit paperwork correctly and on time,” says Rathbun. Many brokerages are finding that DocuSign has revolutionized the way they do business, impressing both clients and agents with the speed and efficiency of the platform’s automated processes.

DocuSign services offered via NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program include special pricing for:

DocuSign for REALTORSÂ® eSignature â€“ No matter which payment option you select, you’ll save over non-members and receive unlimited signing/envelopes and exclusive REALTORÂ®-logo branding.

â€“ No matter which payment option you select, you’ll save over non-members and receive unlimited signing/envelopes and exclusive REALTORÂ®-logo branding. DocuSign for Brokers â€“ Created for offices and teams of 10 or more, this version lets you define and optimize the way transactions are managed across your business while empowering agents with true work-from-anywhere mobility.

To learn more about both DocuSign options and related benefits, visit www.NAR.realtor/DocuSign.

Comprehensive Transaction Platform

As NAR’s official real estate forms software provider, zipLogixâ„¢ offers data integrity, security and disaster recovery on a transaction platform that streamlines the entire process.

Agents rave about it. “I love zipLogixâ„¢,” says Erin Brown, ABRÂ® with RE/MAX Solutions. “It’s very easy to navigate and very easy to manage my transactions. It’s been a real asset to my business.”

Gini Pelton, a sales associate with Century 21, agrees: “zipLogixâ„¢ makes my life so much easier. I rely on it to communicate with my clients in a nice seamless transaction. Give it a try if you haven’t!”

Through a key NAR initiative, all REALTORSÂ® now have access to:

zipTMSâ„¢ â€“ A robust transaction management system

â€“ A robust transaction management system zipVaultÂ® â€“ Unlimited and secure document storage

â€“ Unlimited and secure document storage Exclusive NAR Library of REALTORÂ® Forms & Templates â€“ Business letter templates, customizable handouts for consumers, plus ethics, arbitration and mediation forms

â€“ Business letter templates, customizable handouts for consumers, plus ethics, arbitration and mediation forms zipFormÂ® Plus â€“ Forms, templates, clauses, address book and much more at no cost. If your state and/or local association has licensed its forms to zipLogixâ„¢, these will also be included in your zipFormÂ® Plus library (some fees, which are set by associations/boards, may apply).

Brokers may also connect with zipLogixâ„¢ to discuss options for their office. To get started, send a message to sales@zipform.com.

For additional details on the comprehensive zipLogixâ„¢ transaction management platform, and exclusive benefits for NAR members, visit www.NAR.realtor/ziplogix.

Claim All Your Member Benefits

Designed with you in mind, the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program is your official (NAR) member benefits resource, bringing you savings and special offers just for REALTORSÂ®. Program partners are carefully selected, so you can be assured they understand the unique needs of real estate professionals and are committed to your success. Make www.NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits the first place you stop when you shop for your professional and personal needs.



Give Yourself a Bonus! Maximize Your Tax Refund With IntuitÂ®

Tax season is quickly approaching. When you capture receipts and track your mileage and expenses with QuickBooksÂ® Self-Employed from IntuitÂ®, it’s easy to sync your file to TurboTaxÂ® and maximize your refund. Through the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program, IntuitÂ® offers NAR members three ways to save:

50 percent off QuickBooksÂ® Self-Employed

Up to $20 off TurboTaxÂ®

29 percent off the QuickBooksÂ® Self-Employed and TurboTaxÂ® Bundle

To learn more, visit www.NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Intuit.

Matt Lombardi is senior vice president, Marketing, Events & Alliances for the National Association of REALTORSÂ®.



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

