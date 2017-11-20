Brokers: Leverage Your Influence to Help Shape the Legal Landscape

As a broker, you’re undoubtedly concerned when legislative issues threaten your business, your agents’ business or your customers’ lives. But how do you speak up and make sure decision-makers hear your concerns? That’s where the Broker Involvement Program can help. This program, accessible through the Realtor Action Center website, gives brokers a quick, easy and effective tool to rally their agents on a large scale when it comes to critical legislative issues affecting our industry.

Currently, more than 17,000 broker/owners and managers participate in the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Broker Involvement Program. Based on past results, agents are five times more likely to respond to a legislative Call for Action when it comes directly from their broker.

How It Works

It’s easy to sign up and there’s no cost to participate. Once you’ve completed the registration process, NAR will send emails to your agents/employees, on your behalf, on important federal legislative issues, typically one to three times a year. You’ll receive an announcement message to review the content in advance. The emails then would appear to come directly from you, and can even include your company logo. It’s a great way to mobilize your agents toward political advocacy on major issues that are important to the national Association without much heavy lifting on your part.

Once the Call for Action is launched, you’ll also have access to an online Broker Portal that provides detailed agent participation reports, so you can see which of your agents are taking action, and which are not.

Case in Point: National Flood Insurance Program

While REALTORS® have tackled countless issues, one recent priority has been support for the National Flood Insurance Program, especially in light of a devastating 2017 hurricane season.

NAR’s Call for Action on flood insurance saw a participation rate of nearly 14 percent among all REALTORS®; however, the Broker Involvement Program was responsible for 25 percent of all participants, once again demonstrating the importance of this program for NAR’s grassroots efforts.

President Trump signed a three-month extension of the National Flood Insurance Program, which keeps the program operational until Dec. 8, 2017. That’s a positive step; however, NAR will continue advocating for the 21st Century Flood Reform Act until this long-term reauthorization and reform bill is enacted.

Closer to Home

State REALTOR® Associations are also making successful use of the Broker Involvement Program. For example, in 2015, New York REALTORS® voiced their strong opposition and successfully overturned a building code for mandatory fire sprinklers.

Earlier this year, Florida REALTORS® rallied to support legislation that reigned in unreasonable fees that some association management companies were charging for estoppel certificates (a snapshot statement of the fees or assessments a seller may owe their HOA). The new caps are curbing the extraordinary charges some property owners were forced to pay, such as $1,610 for an estoppel certificate on a property that sold for $190,000.

Other state initiatives currently in progress include an Ohio call to reform municipal tax policies, a Florida initiative supporting a reduction in the business rent tax, and efforts to permanently sign into law New York’s homeownership assistance program, NY First Home.

Get Involved

With 1.3 million members nationwide, when REALTORS® join ranks, Congress listens. Together, we can have a big impact on critical legislative issues affecting the real estate industry—and the consumers who rely on us to support homeownership. To learn more about the REALTOR® Broker Involvement Program, please visit www.realtoractioncenter.com/realtors/brokers.

Ready to add your voice? Joining the program is easy. Simply complete a short form at www.realtoractioncenter.com/brokersjoin, then watch for an email from the NAR staff containing important instructions to complete your enrollment.

Spread the Word

Sign up today and encourage other broker/owners and managers to join the Broker Involvement Program. Visit www.realtoractioncenter.com/brokersjoin.

