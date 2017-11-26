Adding Value to Broker Platforms

The energy, investment and innovation around real estate technology are bigger than it’s ever been before. Everywhere you look there’s a company trying to change, improve or add value to the real estate transaction.

At CoreLogic®, our focus has always been real estate data, and how it can best be used to serve real estate professionals in their daily business. Most applications being built today are completely reliant on data to be valuable. With so many offerings, it can be hard to weed through all the noise and find the products that work best for your business model.

In August 2017, CoreLogic acquired Clareity®, with the goal of helping brokers and MLS organizations deliver the technology applications they want—powered with the necessary data, and delivered on a secure platform.

As we continue to listen to our client base, specifically our broker partners, a better platform is at the top of their wish list. We’re helping find answers to their common questions, such as:

How do we increase adoption (8 percent national average, according to internal Clareity statistics) on tools we provide our agents? Better yet, how do we know we’re offering the right tools?

How do we communicate better with our agents?

How do we remain flexible for agents and teams who want to use their own tools, but still connect to our platform?

How do we broach items such as workflow automation and predictive analytics?

How do we eliminate duplicate data entry into various tools?

How do we continue to delight today’s data-driven, information-centric consumer?

Frankly, achieving a useful or scalable solution isn’t possible without the participation and cooperation of the excellent (yet partitioned) tools that our industry already relies on.

Starting with the secure identity management platform that Clareity has continuously evolved since 2005, CoreLogic can begin to layer in meaningful data and enhance its existing integrations with a choice of high-quality vendors. These partnerships will allow our broker customers to identify the right tools for them.

With a focus on creating meaningful and flexible connection points within the tools and processes brokers and agents rely on daily, we’re aiming to deliver valuable answers to the challenges that exist in fragmented systems today. As we roll out with pilot vendors and customers, there’s been a lot of exciting feedback thus far.

We look forward to moving the industry forward, in unison with our partners.

Chris Bennett is executive leader of CoreLogic.



