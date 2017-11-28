Homes in Major Markets Realize Thousands in One Year

Homes in major markets have realized over $10,000 in the last year in value, according to the October Zillow® Real Estate Market Report. In fact, the median nationally has risen over $12,500. Appreciation is highest in the San Jose, Calif., metropolitan area, where prices have soared $118,200, or 12.3 percent, to a median $1,076,400. Nationally, there are now 11.7 percent fewer homes for sale compared to one year ago.

“We are in the midst of an inventory crisis that shows no signs of waning, impacting potential buyers all across the country,” says Dr. Svenja Gudell, chief economist at Zillow. “Home values are growing at a historically fast pace, and those potential buyers want to get in the market while they still can. But with homes gaining so much value in just one year, buyers—especially first-time buyers—have to set aside more and more money for a down payment just to keep up with them. Unfortunately, there’s just not enough homes for sale, and demand will continue to drive prices higher until we reach a better balance between supply and demand.”

