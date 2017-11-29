CFPB Faceoff: Ruling Says Mulvaney’s In

The battle for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is closer to resolution—somewhat.

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have barred Mick Mulvaney, chosen by President Trump, from leading the organization. Attorneys for Leandra English—formerly the CFPB’s chief of staff who was also appointed deputy director of the organization by outgoing director Richard Cordray—filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block Mulvaney from assuming the agency’s acting director position.

English argued that Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, could not operate in both roles, and that the organization’s succession structure called for a deputy director at the helm until a replacement was nominated and confirmed by the Senate. Kelly acknowledged the case could be a constitutional matter, media reports show, but ultimately refused the request.

Both English and Mulvaney reported to work on Monday, communicating conflicting messages to staff.

Cordray announced his resignation earlier this month, naming English to the post on his way out. Trump chose Mulvaney as his replacement the same day.

