Streamline Your Team With Moxi Works

Diane van der Goes, director of Recruiting, Marketing and Corporate Strategy for Star Real Estate in Fountain Valley, Calif., grew up in the real estate business; her mother was an agent, and van der Goes earned her childhood allowance by helping her mother farm for clients, wheeling a wagon around prospective neighborhoods and dropping pumpkins door-to-door.

Wagon wheels aside, van der Goes herself entered the real estate game in 2001. With a literal lifetime of industry experience, van der Goes is no stranger to the complexities of the business; she understands how important it is to keep a team running on the same pulse.

Earlier this year, she introduced her team to Moxi Works, an open platform connecting agents with their brokerage systems in an effort to streamline communication and business strategies, as well as place a suite of best-in-class tools in one location with one log-in.

“We’ve been looking for an all-encompassing platform for some time,” explains van der Goes. When one of her top producers found out about Moxi Works, he shared it with the team and they fell in love. “We had to have it!”

By integrating all the tools a real estate professional needs in their business, Moxi Works streamlines the agent’s process by providing a step-by-step, calendared system for each transaction, in addition to a marketing system to capture future business.

Van der Goes notes that the system is evolving constantly, and the Moxi Works team is open-minded to suggestions and partnerships, which her team finds invaluable. “I introduced Moxi Works to our virtual staging partner and now they’re integrated in the system,” she says. “Moxi Works also syncs with Gmail. How can you not love that?!”

What Moxi Works tool does van der Goes appreciate most? Moxi Engage. The CRM system helps users manage and analyze customer interactions and data, be it by sending clients Neighborhood News, information about newly listed properties or recently sold properties via Just Listed or Just Sold, or simply allowing agents to access public records so they can better serve their audience. “Our agents are already seeing new business come in,” says van der Goes, who notes that Moxi Engage easily and systematically keeps the agent top of mind among their sphere of influence.

In addition to Moxi Works’ suite of best-in-class tools and easy-to-use open platform, van der Goes is impressed with how hard the Moxi Works team strives to meet her company’s needs. “They truly want to help our agents embrace and fully utilize Moxi Works,” she says, explaining that her Moxi Works account manager always makes an effort to return calls and answer questions, no matter what time of day it is.

Although their partnership is relatively new, van der Goes predicts a long-term relationship in the future.

