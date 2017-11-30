3 Reasons Your Clients Should List During the Holidays

Before the internet, buying a home involved long hours of flipping through MLS books and driving prospects around neighborhoods; something many agents just didn’t have time to do during the busy holiday season. Now that buyers are able to search, filter, and scan through potential listings without leaving their couch; home buying during the holidays has never been easier. Here are three reasons why your clients should list during the holiday season.

Capitalize on less competition.

During the holiday season, sellers can feel like they don’t have enough time to maintain their home for showings or negotiate potential offers. Because of this, they wait and re-list their homes at the beginning of the coming year. While this may make sense for some, it can also mean major missed opportunities.

The smaller number of listed properties can work out in your seller’s favor since more potential buyers can potentially see your client’s home. Make sure you take advantage of this opportunity by telling your clients to keep their homes show-ready at all times and recommending the best listing price possible. If your client’s home has been on the market for a while, this may be an opportune time to consider a price adjustment.

Enhance the emotional experience.

Buying a home is an emotional experience for both the buyer and the seller. Often, the buyer’s emotional connection to the home is what really solidifies the sale. The holidays are an especially sentimental time for many, as they bring back warm memories and allow buyers to imagine future celebrations.

Selling a home over the holiday season enhances the emotional connection that a potential buyer can make with your client’s home. Foster this opportunity by reminding sellers to stage their home accordingly. Since different types of potential buyers will be coming to visit, avoid including overly religious decor. Instead, opt for simple and classic, such as a wreath on the door, a simple tree devoid of children’s popsicle-stick decorations in the main room, and subtle garland in the kitchen. Also, consider burning a pine or cranberry-scented candle for those buyers who come over for a tour.

Work with motivated buyers.

If someone ventures out to look for a home during the holiday season, it’s clear that they’re a motivated buyer. Take advantage of this opportunity by making sure the property is marketed in the best way possible. This could be a great time to update listing pictures, check in with your clients on their listing price, or re-post the listing on your social pages or blog. In addition to this, remind sellers that they should be flexible around this time, in case a potential buyer wants to schedule a last-minute showing. This is also a reason why the listing should be in peak-showing condition.

