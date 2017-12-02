Great Spaces: Boutique Residential Development in South Kensington, London

A new development is being launched in South Kensington, London, encompassing 11 uniquely appointed apartments and a single townhouse residence. The Arts House in Southwell Gardens, located in the cultural heartland of London, has a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts available. Exquisite marble-topped counters with spacious living areas are some of the premier features.

Named in recognition of the artistic and academic heritage of the area, The Arts House has been meticulously restored from its former dilapidated state to offer beautifully finished bright, spacious apartments. The period facade, including original porticos and ornate replicated balustrades, has been retained, and internally, the apartments benefit from elaborate cornicing, elevated ceiling heights and period-style tiled flooring in the foyer. While window ledge detailing has been retained, acoustically engineered windows have been incorporated to enhance energy efficiency and ensure complete peace and quiet. Connected by an original central staircase, in addition to a newly installed passenger lift, the apartments range from 798-1,879 square feet in size and have been finished to the highest level of contemporary specification.

In keeping with the appeal of Kensington, the period design was maintained with the addition of all modern necessities. The development is well suited to those who are passionate about art and culture, as numerous gems are located in the vicinity, including the Victoria and Albert Museum, the National History Museum and Hyde Park. The Arts House sits directly across from Saint Stephen’s Church, where T.S. Eliot served as church warden for over 30 years.

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit theartshouse.co.uk.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.