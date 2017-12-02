Maximum Loan Limits Increase on Fannie, Freddie Mortgages

The maximum conforming loan limits for mortgages acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will increase to $453,100 for most markets in 2018, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently announced. The increase in the baseline loan limit, mandated by the Housing and Economic Recovery Act (HERA), is in response to rising values.

The maximum loan limit will be higher in high-priced markets were 115 percent of the median home value exceeds the baseline loan limit; the ceiling on that limit is 150 percent of the baseline loan limit. That ceiling, according to the FHFA, will increase to $679,650 for one-unit properties in high-priced markets, with the potential for even higher limits in Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

View the maximum loan limits by county.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)



