Moxi Works Adds HomeDiary to Cloud Open Platform

Moxi Works has added FloorPlanOnline’s HomeDiary, a homeowner management platform that includes a free 3D space planner, to its Moxi Cloud open platform, the company recently announced.

“There has been a lot of discussion recently about staying in touch with your client base, or sphere of influence,” says Mike McHenry, vice president of Channels and Partnerships at Moxi Works. “After all, it is somewhere between 6-10 times more expensive to get a new client than keep an existing one. But tools have been lacking that create compelling reasons for homeowners to use and engage, as they are mostly singular or one-time use tools. This is where we see HomeDiary filling a vital gap for the agent and their clients.”

“Our goal is to make documenting your home quick and easy, and to enable every home in America to have 3D floor plan, just like what you see on TV,” says Kris Cone, CEO of HomeDiary. “Plus, the HomeDiary platform allows agents to leverage that great content created for the listing to be a useful asset for the buyer just by claiming the home from the tour, something no other tour company can do.”

HomeDiary PRO helps REALTORS® stay connected to their client base throughout the whole homeownership lifecycle. Through the Moxi integration, PRO not only provides marketing tools for the listing side of the transaction, such as completely hands-free, automated, single-property websites and the free use of the advanced 3D floor plan engine; it also enables agents to stay relevant with their client base as they live in their home with the included HomeDiary sponsorship for an unlimited number of clients. The HomeDiary PRO system is extremely affordable—priced at less than the daily cost of a cup of coffee.

As a digital record of a home, HomeDiary is where homeowners can log projects, photos, improvements, and documents for easy reference to create a digital record of the home.

HomeDiary’s 2D and 3D space planner allows homeowners to draw a room or an entire floor plan if desired. They can plan furniture layouts, virtually change flooring, plan patio and landscaping ideas, and play with paint color palettes. Homeowners can even experiment with what an open concept might look like before they pick up a hammer. It enables any home to have a 3D floor plan visualizer, similar to what you see on those popular home improvement shows.

HomeDiary PRO helps agents provide a simple documentation tool to their client base and add another reason to reach out to their sphere. According to HomeDiary research, some 75 percent of homeowners have no system to document their home for insurance purposes. This creates an issue if disaster strikes. Homeowners are at risk of losing thousands of dollars in value if a fire, flood, hurricane or tornado strikes and there is no record of what was in the home. HomeDiary can help the homeowner reduce that risk in a fast and easy way.



