Tipper Williams: Training and Collaboration Win the Day

Since becoming part of the Keller Williams family, Tipper Williams has achieved greatness regardless of what part of the country she’s in. Whether it was being honored with the “Home Run Launch of the Year” for being team leader for the company’s new Texas/New Mexico region in 2004; leading a privately held group of Keller Williams offices in the Colorado Region to a strong year in 2005; or serving as the regional director for the Virginia/West Virginia area the following three years, her numbers have always ranked among the top of the charts.

Today, Williams serves the Northern Virginia market as operating principal of six offices in the region collectively known as Keller Williams Virginia Realty Alliance Group. Her group was honored as a Top 100 Brokerage the last two years for both volume and units.

In 2017, her markets saw a slow start, though they did regain year-over-year by the fall.

“What we’re seeing is that anything in the upper range has slowed down both in Fairfax County and Loudon County,” she says. “I’m tri-quad-licensed in most of my offices, and we are seeing the same pattern in Maryland and D.C., as well. Unique properties are selling well, and anything below $650,000 is seeing multiple contracts.”

Not that there aren’t opportunities. Williams generally gets excited when the market slows down because those agents that ride it out are serious. Additionally, it’s a huge opportunity for mergers and acquisitions because of the challenge of staying up on technology.

“I look at it as a chance to have conversations with other companies that I would love to be in business with,” Williams says. “Maybe they still want to be in business, but don’t want to own it, so it’s a unique value opportunity that I have thanks to the nature of Keller Williams.”

When looking to bring in new agents, Williams doesn’t look simply at production, but rather, the character of the person and what value they bring to the company.

“In my group, we have a pre-determined way we’re going to treat one another, and that’s through the collaborative environment we create for our agents,” she says. “I want to be sure that the individual that is coming over can make that mindset shift from more of the traditional models. We are agents who help agents, not just managers who are helping agents.”

The Virginia Realty Alliance Group is a great believer in training, and Williams has it at the top of her list of important attributes of the firm.

“Eventually, everyone will hit a glass ceiling and the question is, ‘How do you break through?'” she explains. “On any given week, we are offering 4 – 7 trainings in every location. I believe training is what turns people into experts in the market.”

Vitals: Keller Williams Virginia Realty Alliance Group

Years in Business: 11

Size: 6 offices, 1,100 agents

Regions Served: Northern Virginia, Richmond, Winchester

2016 Sales Volume: $2,747,475

2017 Transactions (at press time): 7,051

