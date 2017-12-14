Appraisals Come Up Slightly Short

Appraisals came up slightly short of owner opinions in November, 0.67 percent lower than expected, according to the latest Quicken Loans National Home Price Perception Index (HPPI). The latest Quicken Loans National Home Value Index (HVI) shows appraised values rose 4.24 percent year-over-year.

“It’s encouraging to see opinions from homeowners and appraisers more aligned on a national level,” says Bill Banfield, executive vice president of Capital Markets at Quicken Loans. “Appraisals are one of the most important data points when applying for a mortgage. If an appraisal is lower than expected when refinancing, the homeowner will need to bring more funds to closing, or might even need the mortgage to be restructured. The more homeowners and appraisers agree, the smoother the process is.”

A summary of the HPPI:

The gap between owner perceptions and appraiser opinions of home values is the smallest since March 2015. November is also the sixth straight month the gap between the two values has narrowed. Owner expectations were an average of 0.67 percent higher than what an actual appraisal showed, according to November’s National HPPI. This value varies widely across the country. Cleveland is on the low end of the scale, with appraisals an average of 2.35 percent lower than expected. On the flip side, homeowners in Dallas are underestimating their home’s value, with the average appraisal 3.25 percent higher than what the owner estimated.

A summary of the HVI:

Nationally, the HVI showed a slight dip in appraisal values in November, with a 0.09 percent decrease from October; however, a 4.24 percent increase since the previous year has helped maintain the positive momentum in the annual measure. While all regions had year-over-year growth, the Southern and Northeast experienced slight drops in average home value from October to November.

“As we move into the holiday season, Americans are focusing less on finding their dream home and more on finding the perfect gifts to give to their loved ones,” Banfield says. “As housing demand temporarily cools this time of year, we also see a dip in home values; however, it’s a promising sign to see values continue rising annually.”

For more information, please visit QuickenLoans.com/Indexes.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.