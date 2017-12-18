Using Training and Communication to Stay Relevant

In the following interview, Lynsey Engels, president of Mel Foster Co., a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), in Davenport, Iowa, discusses client relationships, the local market, training and more.

Region Served: Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Years in Real Estate: 16

Number of Offices: 9 residential, 1 commercial, 1 insurance

Number of Agents: 215

Most Important Thing You Learned in 2017: Make sure you’re staying current and relevant.

Top Tip for Staying Organized: Use a CRM to manage your database, calendar and tasks. Have a routine that you’re comfortable with, and stay consistent with it.

Tell us what you like most about the region in which you work.

Housing is very affordable in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. And the housing market is very steady, which makes it a great place to invest in real estate.

Content Square 1.

What advice can you provide new agents?

Utilize the technology that’s offered to you. Attend all the training that’s available and don’t quit treating this like a business. Show up every day engaged and ready to work. Keep your personalized agent website up-to-date and communicate regularly through your business and social media accounts.

What is the most significant trend positively affecting your business right now?

New construction is active in our market. Mel Foster Co. currently has six new subdivisions open (at press time), giving buyers more options to build a custom home.

What strategies do you have in place to successfully reach out to first-time buyers?

We get the message across multiple digital platforms, such as advertising on Facebook and Instagram. We also update our blog regularly with information for first-time homebuyers.

Content Square 2.

How do you deal with a picky buyer?

If their budget allows, we may tell buyers to consider building a new home. This way, they can get all the amenities they’re seeking. If building isn’t an option, it might come down to prioritizing what’s important to them in a home.

When it comes to communicating with clients, what are your best strategies?

Always find out what communication method a buyer or seller prefers. We find that younger buyers prefer texting over email or phone calls. Other clients may prefer phone or in-person conversations instead. It’s important to put the communication needs of the client first so you can build trust and a relationship where information flows quickly and easily.

In what ways does your brokerage’s office culture play a role in your real estate career?

We promote teamwork among the agents. Whether it’s lending a hand to another agent in the office, offering objective feedback about a listing or sharing information about what things may be working well, we encourage a collaborative environment.



Content Square 3.

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.



Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s associate content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at ldominguez@rismedia.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.