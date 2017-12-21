Top (Free) Apps for 2018

In the midst of the holiday rush, “’tis the season” for REALTORS® to review their 2017 business year and determine what needs to be done for an even more successful 2018. With the proper apps in place, your business needs can match your on-the-go lifestyle, saving you time and improving your workflow. Here are the top apps for 2018!

MailChimp (iOS, Android)

MailChimp lets you create, manage, and send email campaigns to all of your clients from one place. Create an email template that fits your brand’s look and feel, customize email campaigns to target clients, and manage all your email lists and subscriptions to better suit your campaigns.



Pricing: Free “New Business” account, other plans starting at $10/month



Hootsuite (iOS, Android)

Stop worrying whether or not you forgot to post on social media today! Hootsuite is your go-to app to share and schedule posts from your Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts. Create your social content, schedule it on Hootsuite’s calendar, and let the app do the work for you. The best part: You can post directly to Instagram from the app (many social scheduling apps don’t have this feature).

Pricing: Free basic account for up to three social profiles, other plans starting at $19/month



Facebook Ads Manager (iOS, Android)

If you run Facebook Ads, this is a must-have app! A crucial aspect of running ads is keeping up with ad performance. Receive updated insights on all your campaigns, manage current campaigns, and even create new ads directly from your phone.

Pricing: Free

Snapseed (iOS, Android)

With over 25 tools and filters, Snapseed allows you to crop photos freely or to eight pre-set ratios (which include social media post specs). You can also white balance photos to adjust the colors to make your images look more natural, add text, remove items and change exposures, just to name a few of the many features.

Pricing: Free



DocuSign (iOS, Android)

When working with clients’ sensitive and personal information, you need a secure app like DocuSign. Fill out and e-sign documents on the go, send documents to clients, and securely store, manage and access your documents from anywhere.

Pricing: Free



Expensify (iOS, Android)

A one-stop shop for tax and finance management. By snapping pictures of your receipts, you enable the app to upload your info for record-keeping. You can also link credit cards for updated expense reports and track your mileage. If you are hesitant to spend too much for a mobile app, this is a great starter.

Pricing: Free



Magicplan (iOS, Android)

This app will have you feeling like a wizard. Measure rooms and create professional floor plans by taking pictures of your listing. Add furniture and other objects to let clients get a feel for the space, and add personal notes to remind clients what they liked about it. The app even lets you create 3D floor plans (for an additional cost).

Pricing: Free, in-app purchases

