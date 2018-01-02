ERA Key Realty Named a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts

ERA Key Realty Services has been named a top place to work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, the company recently announced. ERA Key was ranked the No. 1 real estate agency in the large company category and fifth overall.

Administered by Energage for the Boston Globe, the ranking is based on an anonymous survey of more than 75,000 employees at 334 companies, gauging areas such as management, training, direction, job satisfaction and more.

“We recognize that a real estate agency is only as good as the REALTORS® and staff who represent it,” says Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor, president and COO of ERA Key. “We want everyone at ERA Key to be well-trained and content with their work. Their professionalism provides them with a competitive advantage and helps them to succeed.”

“Cheryl has always worked to help our agents grow their individual business, and to better understand the laws of the Commonwealth and the practical requirements of becoming a great real estate agent,” says Bruce Taylor, chairman of ERA Key. “She has pioneered the development and implementation of many tools and technologies so that our agents have the advantage of being the best-informed and most knowledgeable of any agents in the marketplace.”

ERA Key Realty is based in Northbridge, Mass., and has 14 offices throughout the eastern and central parts of the state.

For more information, please visit www.erakeyrealty.com.



