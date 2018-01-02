Latter & Blum Adds Coldwell Banker Pelican Real Estate

Latter & Blum Inc. has added Lafayette, La.-based Coldwell Banker Pelican Real Estate, bringing on more than 130 agents and three offices, the company recently announced. Coldwell Banker Pelican’s residential division joins Van Eaton & Romero, REALTORS®, operated by Latter & Blum Inc., while Coldwell Banker Pelican’s commercial division joins NAI Latter & Blum, also operated by Latter & Blum Inc.

“Coldwell Banker Pelican agents are also among the top in their market; they bring great value to our Van Eaton & Romero team, our company and our clients,” says Richard “Rick” Haase, president of Latter & Blum Inc. “Although we are competitors, we have a long-held respect for their leadership and agents. Their success further strengthens our market position and our ability to provide more services for our clients.

“[This] announcement is also a milestone in our efforts to create an even greater environment for the success of our expert agents,” Haase says. “I am very pleased to welcome them to our company.”

“While, by its nature, real estate is a fiercely competitive industry, there has always been a mutual respect that Coldwell Banker Pelican and Van Eaton & Romero have had for each other,” says William “Bill” Bacqué, president of Van Eaton & Romero. “The primary reason for that, I believe, is our common commitment to being the best that we can be, so we’re very pleased at this opportunity to combine our companies, because, truly, there is no other firm in our market today that so closely mirrors our own values. We welcome them with open arms.”

“Van Eaton & Romero and NAI Latter & Blum’s values and cultures align with ours and were key factors in our decision to merge,” says George “Buzz” Thomson, owner of Coldwell Banker Pelican.

“Their strong management support, ethics and emphasis on producing well-trained agents will provide a solid foundation for our team members moving forward,” says Steve Thomson, managing broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Pelican. “By combining our marketshare and relocation business, along with new technologies and training resources, we will provide unmatched services for our clients.”



