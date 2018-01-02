Moxi Works Adds PadStyler to Cloud Open Platform

Moxi Works has added PadStyler visual home staging experts to its Moxi Cloud open platform, the company recently announced.

Mike McHenry, VP of Channels and Partnerships, said, “We love PadStyler,” says Mike McHenry, vice president of Channels and Partnerships at Moxi Works. “They have a unique solution because it works for agents that are not currently doing home staging of any kind, as well as those that are home staging regulars. It is the perfect addition to any and all home staging efforts.”

It can be hard to envision what a home could look like with different furniture or a more detailed remodel. PadStyler can transform poorly or outdated furnished properties into stunning homes, so buyers can get a more realistic idea of what it could look like. With PadStyler, buyers can also visualize beautifully renovated rooms, like kitchens and bathrooms, right in front of them. This visualization can be done with all other rooms, paint colors, flooring replacements, etc. On average, homes styled with PadStyler Virtual Home Staging sell 78 percent faster and for 19 percent higher, according to PadStyler.

Ancient roofs, unpleasant lawns, and poorly tended to plants can also be transformed virtually to increase curb appeal and showcase swoon-worthy exterior property photos. All this means homes can be ready to put on the market sooner.

“Successful real estate marketers understand the value of helping buyers visualize the true potential of their future home,” says CJ Singh, CEO of PadStyler. “With this integration, Moxi Works users will gain access to PadStyler Virtual Staging and 3D Renovation services from within the Moxi Cloud platform they already know and love.”

PadStyler is fully integrated into the Moxi Cloud open platform, making it even easier for agents to add it to their marketing efforts, all initiated via Photo Gallery and Listing Management.



For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.



