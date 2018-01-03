Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®/The Trident Group Announces Larry Flick, V as CEO

Other Changes to Leadership Made



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®/The Trident Group has named Larry Flick, V as CEO, the companies recently announced. Flick, V was president of The Trident Group.

“I am thrilled that someone so capable and with such love for our company is our next CEO,” says Larry Flick, IV, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®/The Trident Group and regional vice president of HomeServices of America. “This decision on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach/Trident’s leadership will ensure our company’s future.”

Content Square 1.

Flick, V has been with the company for 24 years, beginning as a mortgage consultant in its West Chester office and becoming the first regional manager of Trident Mortgage Company. He was Trident Mortgage Company’s first general sales manager, then serving as president. He has been a member of the company’s board of directors for 12 years, involved in the entire leadership development process.

“[Flick, V] has been selected because of his broad business experience and leadership skills,” Flick, IV says. “As CEO, Larry Flick, V will guide our vision, maintain our present culture, and oversee the leaders of our team.”

Flick, IV will continue on as chairman. Barbara Griest, former president of Trident Land Transfer Company, is now president of The Trident Group, while Lisa DeWolf, former head of Trident’s Pennsylvania title operation, is now president of Trident Land Transfer Company. Griest has been with the company for 29 years; she has chaired the Real Estate Services Providers Council (RESPRO) and serves on its executive committee. DeWolf has over 30 years of experience in the title business.

Content Square 2.

“These individuals have shown an outstanding commitment and dedication to our company, and I have full confidence that each of them will continue to serve our clients, sales associates and company well,” says Gerry Griesser, vice chairman for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®/The Trident Group. Griesser will continue on in his role.

Additionally, Joan Docktor will remain president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®, and continue to lead the brokerage company, while Marie Gayo will remain president of Trident Mortgage Company, Chris Rosati as president of Trident Insurance Agency, and Kassie Erb as president of Fox & Roach Charities.



For more information, please visit www.foxroach.com.



Content Square 3.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.