Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands in New York

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added Syracuse, N.Y.-based The Azzarello Team LLC to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Select, led by broker/owner Andrew Azzarello, serves Onondaga, Oswego, Madison and Cayuga counties in Upstate New York.

“I immediately felt a familial connection with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, which originally drew me to the brand,” says Azzarello. “The iconic name brings so much value, and our shared culture of celebrating lifestyles and giving back reinforces what my team has built over the past three years. I am thrilled to be leading my brokerage on this journey and look forward to expanding our real estate family.”

“The relationships Andrew Azzarello and his team have built within the community are testaments to the level of attention and guidance they offer the homebuyers and sellers they serve,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “Their seamless process and knowledge of the local Greater Syracuse area positions them for continued growth and make them a wonderful addition to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network.”



