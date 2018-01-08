LeadingRE President & CEO Pam O’Connor to Retire in March

Paul Boomsma to assume responsibilities as president and CEO

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® announced today that Pam O’Connor will leave her position as president and CEO, effective March 31. O’Connor, who has been at the helm of the company since its founding in 1997, is stepping down with plans to remain active in the industry in a consultative capacity, including joining the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) Board of Directors for the coming year.

Paul Boomsma, who currently serves a dual role as LeadingRE chief operating officer and president of Luxury Portfolio International®, will assume responsibilities as president and CEO upon O’Connor’s retirement.

“Pam has been the force behind the remarkable growth of our network,” says LeadingRE Chairman of the Board Joe Horning, president of Shorewest Realtors. “With incredible passion, talent and dedication, Pam has spent decades building programs that support the success of independent brokerages. Her influence across the industry is undeniable, and we are immeasurably thankful for her years of leadership.”

Content Square 1.

O’Connor began her career in the promotion department of WSB Television in Atlanta and later co-owned Bryson-O’Connor Public Relations in Atlanta, but her professional focus has long been in the real estate industry. The first woman executive to head a major real estate network in 1985, her experience managing real estate and relocation organizations extends back 30 years to prior networks All Points Relocation Service and RELO®.

During a time of consolidation for major independent real estate networks in the late 1990s, she was selected to head a new organization formed when leaders from 50 of America’s most respected real estate firms joined forces to launch a new non-franchise alternative for independent brokerages. This organization became the global firm that today is Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

Among the milestones achieved under O’Connor’s leadership, LeadingRE has:

Content Square 2.

Become a truly global organization, with 565 member firms in 65 countries spanning six continents and corporate offices in London and Singapore

Formed a separate corporate relocation company, RELO Direct®, Inc., and an award-winning luxury marketing program, Luxury Portfolio International®

Launched a highly-successful online learning platform, ranked #3 in the Training Magazine Top 125 list of the most successful learning and development programs in the world

Grown its affiliate-to-affiliate referral sales volume to billions of dollars annually with an industry-leading conversion rate of nearly 50 percent

“To say it has been an honor to work alongside the leaders of the best real estate companies in the world, as well as our incredibly talented staff, is an understatement,” O’Connor says. “I am both gratified by what we have achieved together and excited to see what the future holds for LeadingRE and its extraordinary companies and people.”

“Having had the privilege to work with Pam for the last 13 years, I have learned a great deal from her about the value of relationships and the importance of staying ahead of trends,” comments Paul Boomsma. “While her day-to-day involvement will certainly be missed, we are so thankful she will continue to play an important role as a member of our Board of Directors.”

Stephanie Anton, who has served as executive vice president of Luxury Portfolio International®, will assume responsibilities as president of that division. Joining LeadingRE as executive vice president of operations is Jessica Edgerton, formerly Associate Counsel with the National Association of Realtors®. Others on the executive team include Bob Portale, president and CEO of subsidiary RELO Direct®, Inc.; Chief Financial Officer Alan Cazzato; Executive Vice President/Member Services Elizabeth Nunan; and Executive Vice President/Global Operations Chris Dietz.

Content Square 3.

O’Connor’s personal and professional contributions will be celebrated during LeadingRE’s upcoming conference, taking place Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Wynn Las Vegas.

For more information visit http://www.leadingre.com/.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.