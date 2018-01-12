NAR Announces Changes to Leadership, Restructuring

‘Most Sweeping Change in Association’s History’

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) announced changes to its leadership and a restructuring on Friday, including a joining of some segments. The changes, effective immediately, are “to more effectively and efficiently serve [our] 1.3 million REALTOR® members,” the organization stated.

“This reorganization reflects the promise I made when I was named CEO last August to create better efficiencies in engaging with and serving the association’s members,” says Bob Goldberg, CEO of NAR. “This restructuring to the internal organization is the most sweeping change in the association’s history, and I’m confident it will drive greater innovation, put more focus on member engagement and satisfaction, achieve a more holistic communications and marketing strategy, and improve the association’s nimbleness and decision-making.”

Among the changes:

Marketing, Communications and Events – NAR’s Communications, Marketing and Meetings/Events have combined to form the Marketing, Communications and Events group, led by Matt Lombardi, senior vice president. The group will bring significant enhancements to the way NAR communicates with members, ensuring consistency, continuity, rapid response and accuracy in branding, design and messaging.

Political Advocacy – NAR’s Government Affairs and Community and Political Affairs divisions have combined to form the Political Advocacy group, led by recently promoted Bill Malkasian, chief advocacy officer and senior vice president. The group will bring greater synergy to NAR’s federal, state and local advocacy efforts.

Research – NAR’s Marketing Research and Predictive Analytics divisions have combined to form the Research group, led by Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president. The group centralizes research and data collection and analysis.

Leadership Resources – NAR has formed a new Leadership Resources team, led by Erin Campo, director. Campo reports directly to Goldberg and oversees the operations of NAR’s elected leadership, including coordinating their meetings, travel, outreach activities and initiatives to achieve their visions and goals.

Member Development – NAR has formed a new Member Development group, led by recently promoted Marc Gould, senior vice president. The group will drive an integrated education strategy for REALTORS®. Gould will continue as dean of Student Services for REALTOR® University and oversee NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Development, Leadership Academy and the Commitment to Excellence and member financial wellness programs currently in development.

Member Experience – NAR has formed a new Member Experience group, led by Katherine Johnson, general counsel and senior vice president. The group will focus on ensuring REALTOR® associations and members are highly engaged and satisfied with the association and its many services and offerings. Johnson takes on an expanded role overseeing all functions related to Legal, Information Services, Association Leadership Development, and Association and Multiple Listing Service Governance.

Strategic Business Innovation & Technology – NAR has formed a new Strategic Business Innovation & Technology group, led by recently promoted Mark Birschbach, senior vice president. The group will drive industry innovation and bring benefits to members through strategic relationships with a broad range of business and technology players. Birschbach will oversee NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program, Center for REALTOR® Technology, Second Century Ventures, REach® accelerator, top-level domains, and the relationship with Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com®.

Commercial and Global services continue under the leadership of Senior Vice President Janet Branton and will continue to focus on delivering service and value to members working in the global and commercial arenas, and creating and building partnerships with real estate professionals and organizations around the world.

Human Resources and employee engagement remains under the oversight of Senior Vice President Donna Gland.

NAR’s enterprise technology infrastructure, ecommerce and staff-facing Information Technology services, security and support remain under the leadership of Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President Mark Lesswing. The group will also represent NAR on several technical industry standards organizations.

The association’s Finance group, overseeing budgets, financial analysis and real estate management, will continue to be led by Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President John Pierpoint.

“Redefining the staffing structure is an important step toward making sure our members continue to come first,” says NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall. “I believe this new NAR will help bring us greater success in achieving the association’s strategic priorities in 2018 and beyond.”

Goldberg announced his intent to reorganize last summer.

