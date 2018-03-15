HouseCanary Awarded $706.2 Million Verdict Against Quicken Loans Affiliate

HouseCanary has been awarded a $706.2 million jury verdict against Quicken Loans affiliate Title Source, now known as AMROCK, in a misappropriation of trade secret and breach of contract case, according to a release from Susman Godfrey LLP, the firm representing HouseCanary. A 12-person jury found unanimously in favor of HouseCanary.

The case is Title Source Inc. v. HouseCanary Inc. fka Canary Analytics, Inc.; Case No. 2016CI06300, filed in the United States District Court of Bear County, Texas, 73rd Judicial District.

