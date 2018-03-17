As a broker, your agents’ contacts are crucial to your success. Build your database—and theirs—with the strategies in RISMedia’s FREE upcoming webinar, including how to:

Automate database marketing;

Connect deeply with leads and prospects; and

Implement systems

What: RISMedia’s Webinar Series – Your Database: Maximizing Its Potential for Profit



Sponsored by



Content Square 1.

When: Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Scott MacDonald, RE/MAX Gateway; Rick Turner, Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island – Bluffton; and Frank Chimento, Elm Street Technology; moderated by Cleve Gaddis, Workman Success Systems

Register now!



Content Square 2.

For live coverage of the webinar, follow @RISMediaUpdates and use #RISWebinar.



About the Webinar

Scott MacDonald is broker/owner and president of RE/MAX Gateway, serving Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Among his accolades, MacDonald, who began his career in 1988, has been recognized in the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, and served on the board of directors for the Northern Virginia Association of REALTORS®.

Content Square 3.

Rick Turner is broker-in-charge and president of Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island – Bluffton in South Carolina. The brokerage hit No. 9 for local sales volume in only its second year. Turner, a REALTOR® since 1972, has decades of experience, including with area brokerages Gateway Realty, Lighthouse Realty and Moss Creek Realty.

Frank Chimento is vice president of Brokerage Development at Elm Street Technology, which offers lead acquisition/generation, client management/retention and online marketing real estate solutions. Elm Street Technology’s newest offering, Elevate, features a CRM and search platform, lead-generating websites, automated blogging and social media posts, property videos, and more.

Moderated by



Moderator Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of the top 10 real estate teams in Georgia and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales, sales management, coaching and training. An in-demand speaker, Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. To view our last webinar, “Converting More Leads to Closings With Systems,” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.