ERA Real Estate Commemorates 25th Anniversary of ERA France

ERA Real Estate commemorated the 25th anniversary of ERA France’s affiliation with the network, both at a convention at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, held February 5-6, and at the ERA International Business Conference (IBC), held February 19-21. Along with the honor, ERA Real Estate has renewed its master franchise agreement with ERA France for another 25 years.

“ERA Real Estate launched its first European affiliate in 1993 with the opening of ERA France,” says Simon Chen, CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Today, ERA Europe operates more than a thousand offices and is one of the most respected residential real estate networks on the continent. We were honored to join their celebration in France and their success is a triumph of ERA Real Estate’s model. The ERA brand’s culture of collaboration and ability to consistently innovate, whether through a new market or a new technological breakthrough, speaks to why our international companies have not only demonstrated longevity, but great growth year-over-year.”

“We are very proud to be part of the ERA family and part of Realogy, which is the largest residential real estate franchisor in the world, with approximately 289,000 affiliated agents in 116 countries,” said François Gagnon, president of ERA Europe and president of ERA France.

Content Square 1.

Beginning with an aerial entrance by Gagnon, the convention at the Grimaldi Forum gathered nearly 1,200 participants.

“This event is so great because it really brings us all together,” Gagnon said. “Industry partners are present, franchisees bring their teams…this year we also extended invitations to other international collaborators. This kind of culture-building is a special moment because it reminds us all how important relationships are to this industry. When we can all get together and learn from each other, I think we get stronger as a company.”

ERA France is the largest ERA-affiliated operation in Europe, with close to 400 offices.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.era.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.