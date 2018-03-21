First Team Real Estate Announces Merger With Star Estates

First Team Real Estate has announced a merger with Star Estates of South Orange County, Calif. Star Estates has been owned by Michelle Williams Harrington, who will now serve as vice president, broker of record at First Team. Star Estates leaders Janet Montandon and Andrea Carpenter will become office managers, at the San Clemente and Mission Viejo offices, respectively.

“First Team Real Estate has long been the luxury leader in Southern California, and now that Star Estates is part of our family, we’re stronger than ever before in that capacity,” says Michael Mahon, president of First Team Real Estate. “Given our agents’ focus on teamwork, Star Estates’ presence in South Orange County’s luxury market equates to a heightened level of opportunity for all our luxury clients while increasing our luxury sales volume. Most importantly, South Orange County’s homebuyers and sellers now have access to our unique brand of service and care.”

“At First Team Real Estate, the core principles upon which our business was founded center around care—care for our agents, care for our clients, and care for our communities,” says Cameron Merage, CEO and founder of First Team Real Estate. “Given that Star Estates operates according to similar philosophies, the organization fits perfectly within our culture, offering the area’s buyers and sellers an experience that’s truly exceptional in every regard.”

“Having worked for national real estate franchises before opening Star Estates, I have long been passionate about the notion that an independent real estate brokerage offers a better environment for agents and a better experience for clientele,” says Williams Harrington. “First Team Real Estate is not only the largest independent brokerage in Southern California; it’s also a client-centric, family-oriented powerhouse that demonstrates its care for the area’s communities in everything it does, and that’s important to me. Just as important is the manner in which First Team empowers its agents with the tools they need to take their business to the next level. I am delighted that Star Estates’ 130 agents now have access to a suite of resources and amenities, enabling them to bring an additional layer of value to their beloved clients.”

