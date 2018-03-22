Howard Hanna Partners With CENTURY 21 Krall Real Estate

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has partnered with CENTURY 21 Krall Real Estate, now operating as Howard Hanna Krall Real Estate, through Howard Hanna’s exclusive franchise program.

“To be the consumer’s choice in Lebanon County [Pa.] is our goal,” says Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna. “We are excited to welcome Holly [Krall-Heft, broker/owner] and her team of professional sales associates, who have helped thousands of buyers and sellers over the years, to the Howard Hanna family. Together we will do great things and carry on the reputation of excellence that Krall Real Estate has established.”

“Holly and her team have worked very hard to earn the leading position in the market, and we are thrilled that she has chosen to join our team,” says Tom Schoeller, senior vice president, Howard Hanna Franchising, Mergers & Acquisitions. “Our franchising platform enables real estate companies to tap into our proprietary tools and systems, which provide agents with more opportunities, who in turn can provide better value for homebuyers and sellers. Everybody wins.”

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership for our company,” says Krall-Heft. “Our business has changed dramatically over the last several years, and we knew we were going to need to make some changes to continue to grow. After a long and detailed search, the decision was clear that Howard Hanna was the right partner for us. They are a family-owned and operated company, just like us, and they provide us with real-world tools and programs that will bring tremendous value to our agents, who will in turn be able to help more buyers and sellers achieve their goals. We couldn’t be more excited to be aligning our team with Howard Hanna.”

The Howard Hanna franchise program allows franchisees to retain ownership and decision-making locally, while utilizing Howard Hanna marketing tools and nationally-acclaimed training and learning programs for sales associates.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.



