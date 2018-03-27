NAR Introduces S.M.A.R.T. Initiatives for 2019 and Beyond

NAR PULSE—In May, the National Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors will consider a budget proposal that includes $35 million in new programming for its 1.3 million members. The additional funding will go to the association’s new S.M.A.R.T Initiatives (Strategic Measures Advancing REALTORS® to Tomorrow). NAR leaders will be hosting several upcoming events to outline the proposals to members. Learn more.



Stream Select Sessions From the 2018 REALTOR® Broker Summit LIVE

Watch the 2018 REALTOR® Broker Summit LIVE! On April 4, NAR will be streaming select business sessions directly from the event on NAR's Facebook page. Topics to be covered include training, coaching, culture, consumer trends, social media marketing, and a Housing Market Update from Dr. Lawrence Yun. Mark your calendar and visit www.NAR.realtor/brokersummit for more information and session times.



Why Use the RPR® App? Hear From These 7 REALTORS®

REALTORS® spend much of their day on the road—why shouldn't their top-notch data and reports go with them? Here, real estate experts speak to the value of Realtors Property Resource®'s app in seven different scenarios.

