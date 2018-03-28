Annual Ranking of Americaâ€™s Top Brokerage Firms Reveals Significant Growth

Game On: Inventory Issues Can’t Stop Power Brokersâ€”See Who Made the Top 500 in RISMediaâ€™s 30th Annual Report



For the Power Brokers ranked in RISMedia’s 30th Anniversary edition of the Power Broker Survey, 2017 was a boom year. Combined, Power Brokers garnered a massive $1,310,347,624,217 in sales volumeâ€”a more than $146 billion increase from 2016â€”and 3,795,411 transactions.

The figures are a manifestation of the real estate reality today. Close to three-quarters (71 percent) of Power Brokers are being challenged most by the inventory shortage, and despite the additional $146 billion-plus in sales volume last year, there was a considerably lower rise in transactionsâ€”just approximately 140,000 more from 2016.

The imbalance is indicative of a market in which insufficient inventory is colliding head-on with soaring valuesâ€”and Power Brokers are adapting in pioneering ways. Below are highlights from the Power Broker Report, based on responses to the Power Broker Survey:

