Realty Executives International Announces Patrick van den Bossche as President

Realty Executives International has announced Patrick van den Bossche as president. Van den Bossche, an immigrant from the Netherlands, has 30 years of experience managing fast-growth, next-growth and start-up companies, including with Barrett-Jackson Auction Company, Echo Automatic, Inc., SPI Holdings Inc., and Modtech Holdings Inc. Van den Bossche is also a licensed real estate professional.

“We took our time in selecting a president for Realty Executives and are confident we have found the right individual to catalyze our growth while nurturing a community-centric culture that focuses on our brokers and agents,” says David Tedesco, CEO of Realty Executives International. “Patrick has a rare blend of financial, analytical and business acumen with a passion for connecting with people that uniquely qualifies him for this leadership role.”

“It is an honor to lead an organization with the powerful combination of a strong, 50-plus-year legacy and forward-leaning vision,” says van den Bossche. “Realty Executives has its roots in market disruption, which is what attracted many of our top-performing brokers and agents to the company. I am excited to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible leaders and professionals to move the brand forward into its next stage of growth.”

For more information, please visit www.realtyexecutives.com.



