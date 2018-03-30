Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily e-News.

Introducing the new REALTOR® Safety video, “Personal Safety Tips for Real Estate Professionals”, from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®’ (NAR) REALTOR® Safety Program, which highlights safety protocols that all agents should implement into their daily routine and follow with every client, every day, every time. Watch the video here and be sure to share it with your agents.

View the video at www.nar.realtor here.

