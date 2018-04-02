Utilizing Valuable Service Providers to Drive Referral Business

HSA Home Warranty helps build long-lasting client relationships

The key to an autonomous referral business? Staying relevant.

For many real estate professionals, this means monthly check-ins or client appreciation events. While effective, these efforts should tie into a larger referral strategy that works best when past clients can rely on their agents for home-related assistance long after the initial buying or selling transaction has closed.

Content Square 1.

That’s where HSA Home Warranty—a leading source for comprehensive home warranty plans—comes into play. Hadi Atri, president and CEO of RE/MAX Executive (No. 153 in sales volume in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report), believes that working with service providers that add value to his business is essential to creating longstanding client relationships.

“At RE/MAX Executive, we not only have some of the best and most experienced agents in the business, but we also offer our clients a one-stop shop in their home-buying and/or -selling process,” says Atri. “By offering these services in-house, we’re able to guarantee the level of customer service that has set us apart from our competitors for over a decade.”

And according to Atri, customer service quality on the agent side is just as important as providing outstanding client-facing support.

Content Square 2.

“HSA and our local service representative, Kim Upchurch, help us to continue to provide the high level of customer service that our clients know and expect,” says Atri, adding that Upchurch is available to both agents and clients at all times to answer any questions, offer training and explain the details of HSA’s various warranty options. In addition, Upchurch walks clients through the repair and claims process.

“Kim is present at all of our RE/MAX Executive events and training sessions and is definitely an important part of the RE/MAX Executive family,” says Atri.

On top of that, Atri continues to promote HSA for its comprehensive coverage and ability to put his clients’ minds at ease.

Content Square 3.

“Whether our clients are selling or buying a home, there’s a benefit to gain from investing in a home warranty. Full coverage, combined with a representative that always puts our clients top of mind, leaves our clients feeling supported and protected during the home-buying and -selling process,” says Atri.

While home warranties range in price, HSA offers the most value. Atri believes that a business’ value is in the quality of the service it offers, not the price.

“When the unexpected happens—before or after closing—our clients aren’t going to care if they saved $20 on their warranty if their warranty coverage doesn’t fix the issue,” says Atri. “With HSA, you get what you pay for: quality warranty coverage.

“Whether it’s a broken HVAC unit or kitchen appliance, our agents and clients can rest easy when there’s an HSA warranty in place,” adds Atri.

Ultimately, the proof is in the feedback.

“Our clients have responded really well to the HSA home warranty. Offering a great product in combination with an informed and reliable representative puts our clients at ease, which isn’t always easy when buying or selling a home,” concludes Atri.



For more information, please visit www.onlinehsa.com.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s associate content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at ldominguez@rismedia.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.