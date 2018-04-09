Realtors Property ResourceÂ® Sees Record Usage: NAR

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) has announced that Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) hit a major milestone in March, reaching a record 178,000 in usage, up 16 percent from March 2017.

As one of the platform’s key performance indicators, RPR measures usage among several categories, from the number of individual sessions and new website visitors to account creations and webinar registrations. Among those categories, first quarter 2018 web sessions topped 3.7 million, a 27.7 percent increase year-over-year. RPR webinars witnessed a 135 percent increase in registrations; the average attendance per webinar increased by 158 percent. The number of newly-created accounts in the first quarter also tipped the scales, with more than 18,000 REALTORSÂ® registering for the platform.

RPR Mobileâ„¢, the flagship of the platform’s “anytime, anywhere” offerings, also experienced significant growth in the first quarter of 2018, with app downloads exceeding 402,000 by REALTORSÂ® nationwide.

“We’re delighted by the upsurge in activity among our members,” says Jeff Young, COO of RPR. “There’s a rising tide among REALTORSÂ® who want to know more about how RPR can help build their businesses. We believe 2018 will be a pivotal year for RPR’s success.”

“I make it my business to help buyers make indisputable offers, lead sellers to realistic list prices, and allow for everyone I represent to benefit from the transaction,” says Jickson Chacko, a REALTORÂ® with HomeSmart Realty Group in Denver, Colo, “and I couldn’t do it without RPR.”

RPR, a subsidiary of NAR, is an exclusive online real estate database created to support the core competence of its members. Covering more than 160 million residential and commercial U.S. properties, RPR provides REALTORSÂ® with the analytical power to help clients make informed decisions while increasing efficiency in the marketplace.

For more information, please visit blog.narrpr.com.



