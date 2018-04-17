Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® Adds Coming Soon Listings to Zillow

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®, a brokerage leader in the Tri-State Delaware-New Jersey-Pennsylvania region, has added its Coming Soon listings to Zillow. The listings are live now.

The Coming Soon feature presents properties prior to them being listed on the market, which can be an advantage for agents with clients who are sellers, because they can gauge interest from the outset. Additionally, it can give agents an edge when meeting with potential sellers.

Although the feature is limited to Premier Agents on Zillow, it is available to all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® agents regardless of status. To access, agents enter their Coming Soon listings into Buyer Match, the brokerage’s Buyside platform; the listing is then matched to the brokerage’s buyer clients, and delivered to HomeSpotter, which automatically creates a Facebook ad for the listing, in addition to being syndicated to Zillow. Each Coming Soon Fox & Roach listing page on Zillow will display only the agent listing the property.

According to Rajeev Sajja, Vice President of Digital Innovation at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®, the addition of Coming Soon listings is in compliance with local MLS guidelines, and has been received well in its first week of implementation.

“Our Coming Soon listing presence on Zillow provides our sales associates a strategic advantage during listing presentations and pre-marketing the listings before they come on the market,” says Sajja. “Enabling Zillow’s Coming Soon listings provides the right presence for generating buyer interest for our sellers and maximizes the exposure for our listings.”

“At Zillow, we are focused on providing a platform that gives sellers the most exposure for their homes and buyers with the largest number of options,” says Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow Group. “By partnering with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach to promote their Coming Soon listings, we are benefiting both agents and sellers looking to market their home to the largest number of buyers.”



