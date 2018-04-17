HomeSmart Acquires Former Coldwell Banker Brokerage in Metro Phoenix

HomeSmart International has acquired Coldwell Banker Trails and Paths in Mesa, Ariz., adding Trails and Paths’ 65 agents to its brokerage in Phoenix. The acquisition expands its footprint to more than 14,500 agents and 133 offices in 17 states. HomeSmart is No. 7 in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report for sales volume, and No. 5 for transactions.

“Trails and Paths attracted high-quality agents in Mesa and outlying areas that we are excited about joining the HomeSmart family,” says Wendy Forsythe, COO of HomeSmart. “We are thrilled this great company and its agents will be part of our tremendous momentum as we continue to focus on our strategic priorities to provide long-term value to our agents and their clients.”

“As part of the acquisition, HomeSmart is taking over the existing office space that the agents already utilize and is upgrading their technology,” says Matt Widdows, CEO and founder of HomeSmart. “We want them to continue to have consistency as they transition to HomeSmart. At the same time, this allows us to expand our footprint in an area where we’ve been looking to establish an office for a while in order to provide amenities to agents, in addition to our industry-leading technology.”

“After 20 years serving the East Valley, Trails and Paths has agreed to a sale and merger with HomeSmart, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies,” says Ron Brown, CEO and managing broker of Trails and Paths. “I believe HomeSmart’s cutting-edge technology will take us to a new generation of real estate services for our agents and customers.”

The acquisition brings HomeSmart’s proprietary systems and technology, including RealSmart Agent, SmartSites and Marketing Design Center, to Trails and Paths.

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.



