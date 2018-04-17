In the following interview, Todd Priest, broker of HomeSmart PV & Associates in Modesto, Calif., discusses the advantages of the brand, challenges in the market, and more.

Region Served: Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Merced and Fresno Counties

Years in Real Estate: 28

Number of Offices: 3

Number of Agents: 267

Best Time Management Tip: Keep things simple and turn key tasks into habits.

Favorite Time-Saving Tech Tool: HomeSmart’s paperless back-office system, which makes it easy to manage our transactions, reducing the need to store and maintain paper files

Please describe your company culture.

Our culture is one of teamwork and collaboration. Our agents support one another, which creates a synergy for each agent’s personal production.

In what ways does your office culture play a role in your real estate career?

Our culture allows us to communicate across channels, internally, without one individual being overburdened with emails or phone calls. But, most importantly, it helps our agents stay in contact with one another.

How does your company make its agents’ jobs easier?

HomeSmart’s tools and technology help simplify—and in some cases automate—the real estate transaction process and the marketing that agents need. Our support team offers help and support on all levels of the real estate transaction process, allowing our agents to work on their business.

How do you keep your agents motivated?

HomeSmart International helps us keep our agents motivated by providing strong support and continuing to lay out the latest tools and technology available in the industry. At our brokerage, we provide training and marketing classes in group sessions, but we also make a strong effort to be available to each agent on a one-on-one basis. HomeSmart offers a 100-percent commission transaction fee structure that truly maximizes agent income, and while that’s motivating to agents in general, the one-on-one service and support truly adds to the equation and makes HomeSmart the best value around.

What is one of the challenges your market is currently facing, and what are you doing to overcome it?

Lack of inventory is the biggest challenge at the moment. At HomeSmart PV & Associates, we coach our agents to focus more on their own personal business strategies and to avoid falling into the trap of focusing on the negative. We help our agents develop methods to become successful and to not spend energy on things that are out of their control.

