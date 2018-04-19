Surterre Properties Launches Surterre AdReal

Surterre Properties has announced that it has launched Surterre AdReal, an advertising platform, for its agents’ listings. Surterre AdReal includes customized Facebook and Google advertising that, in addition to placing them, also monitors them for efficacy and provides metrics.

“Surterre Properties continues to be known for harnessing the power of technology in new and exciting ways, developing innovative solutions for the residential real estate sector,” says Paula Ansara-Wilhelm, co-founder and CMO of Surterre Properties. “Created by the experts at our in-house ad agency, Surterre Studio, Surterre AdReal represents years of digital advertising research and best practices—and places this knowledge and power within the touch of a button for our agents.

“Today, more than 90 percent of all real estate transactions begin with an online search, making digital advertising one of the most important marketing strategies in the residential market,” says Ansara-Wilhelm. “We’ve taken what has been a time-consuming and sometimes confusing process for agents and engineered it in a way to make it incredibly simple and effective. Surterre AdReal is a transformative solution, and one that’s only available at Surterre Properties.”

