Is ‘Green’ at a Premium? Depends Where You Purchase

Who says you need “green” to get a green home?

According to an analysis by realtor.com®, eco-friendliness is becoming the norm—and being a green homeowner may not be as pricey as thought. While California’s costlier markets have high concentrations of green homes, there are also affordable pockets outside the Golden State—and, in many markets, eco-features are no longer at a premium.

The greenest:



Fort Collins, Colo.

Green Home Listings Share: 36 percent

Local Median Price-Per-Square Foot (PPSF): $170.4

Green Local Median PPSF: $171

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Green Home Listings Share: 35 percent

Local Median Price-Per-Square Foot (PPSF): $139.1

Green Local Median PPSF: $144

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Home Listings Share: 35 percent

Local Median Price-Per-Square Foot (PPSF): $738.9

Green Local Median PPSF: $701

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

Green Home Listings Share: 34 percent

Local Median Price-Per-Square Foot (PPSF): $128.8

Green Local Median PPSF: $130

Tulsa, Okla.

Green Home Listings Share: 33 percent

Local Median Price-Per-Square Foot (PPSF): $96.7

Green Local Median PPSF: $115

Boulder, Colo.

Green Home Listings Share: 25 percent

Local Median Price-Per-Square Foot (PPSF): $257.7

Green Local Median PPSF: $267

Salinas, Calif.

Green Home Listings Share: 21 percent

Local Median Price-Per-Square Foot (PPSF): $498.5

Green Local Median PPSF: $429

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

Green Home Listings Share: 20 percent

Local Median Price-Per-Square Foot (PPSF): $121.5

Green Local Median PPSF: $132

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

Green Home Listings Share: 19 percent

Local Median Price-Per-Square Foot (PPSF): $93.2

Green Local Median PPSF: $107

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, Calif.

Green Home Listings Share: 17 percent

Local Median Price-Per-Square Foot (PPSF): $565.7

Green Local Median PPSF: $544

“Although Southern and Western states still lead the way in green technology adoption, eco-friendly features have grown in popularity across many regions of the United States,” says Javier Vivas, director of Economic Research at realtor.com. “Many buyers have come to expect standard features, and homes integrating specialty green features are becoming more mainstream.

“However, in today’s inventory-starved market, location still reigns supreme and the price of land can easily override the allure of special eco-friendly features,” Vivas says.

Analysts defined a “green” home as one with bamboo flooring, dual-pane windows, ENERGY STAR appliances and/or rating, Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) ventilation and/or solar panels.

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.

