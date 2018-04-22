Halstead Announces 2017 Award Recipients

Halstead has announced its 2017 award recipients. The awards were presented by CEO/Chairman Diane M. Ramirez during the Halstead Annual Meeting on April 16.

“We congratulate all the recipients of our annual Halstead awards,” said Ramirez. “2017 was a momentous year for our firm and we are so proud of our dedicated agents, who are among the most skillful and respected in the industry, and their continued success and passion for their work.”

The award recipients:

Manhattan

Top Agent: Richard Orenstein (SoHo)

Top Team: Harkov Lewis Team (Village)

Top Team: Louise Phillips Forbes Team (Park Avenue)

Upper Manhattan

Top Agent: Louis Pulice (Washington Heights)

Top Team: Krantz and Krantz Team (Harlem)

Bronx and Beyond

Top Agent: Lee Moskof (Riverdale)

Top Team: The Sandhya Tidke Team (Riverdale)



Brooklyn

Top Agent: Peter Grazioli (Park Slope)

Top Team: Ban Leow (Bedford Stuyvesant)



Queens

Top Agent: Jonna Stark (Long Island City)

Hamptons

Top Agent: John Scott “JT” Thomas (East Hampton)

Connecticut

Top Agent: Eileen Hanford (Darien)

New Jersey

Top Agent: Christine Lane (Hoboken)

Top Team: Matt Brown & Peter Cossio (Hoboken)

Top Team: Matt Brown & Peter Cossio (Hoboken)



