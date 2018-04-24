MoxiWorks Adds VoicePad to Cloud Open Platform

MoxiWorks has added VoicePad, an IDX mobile lead generation and automated property marketing solutions provider, to the Moxi Cloud open platform.

“When it comes to tools and services, VoicePad brings a variety we haven’t seen before,” says Mike McHenry, VP of Moxi Cloud Partnerships & Integrations at MoxiWorks. “It enables our brokerage clients to truly pick the options they need, without having to settle for an all-or-nothing ‘solution.'”

“Moxi is thrilled to see VoicePad join the Moxi Cloud!” says Kylah Searing, director of Moxi Cloud Partnerships & Integrations. “Adding a quality lead generation provider that focuses on a mobile strategy is unique to our industry and we believe many brokerages will find it highly valuable.”

“Seldom do we have such an alignment of client interests as we have with the MoxiWorks partnership,” says Randall Standard, CEO of VoicePad. “Their API documentation is excellent, and the integration process has been accomplished in a most professional manner. MoxiWorks makes it easy for agents to use our services.”

Like the Moxi Cloud, VoicePad is able to build a custom solution of their tools and services for each brokerage, allowing for a la carte customization. The integration to the Moxi Cloud includes SSO (single-sign-on), meaning agents have one less login to remember. There are a wide variety of tools and services available from VoicePad, including: Curbside lead gen; mobile sites; virtual tours; property videos; virtual reception; social posts; texting; audio stream; mortgage lead gen; MLS automation; rental marketing; and flyers. Brokerages are able to pick and choose the tools and services they need from VoicePad, and they are plugged into the open platform with the rest of their unique ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com or www.voicepad.com.



