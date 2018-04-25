In the following interview, Mike Pappas, CEO and president of The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) in Miami, Fla., discusses the firm’s networks, philosophies and technology.

Region Served: South Florida

Years in Real Estate: 38

Number of Offices: 50

Number of Agents: 2,900

Best Advice for New Agents: Make the contacts and you will learn the rest.

Motto/Work Philosophy That You Live By: Be fully engaged and give all you have.

No. 29 in sales volume in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report

What are some of the current trends you see both in your market and within your firm?

While we’re experiencing an increase in new, single-family construction, it’s also worth noting that there are less listings coming onto the market for a number of reasons, one being the fact that homeowners have refinanced and many aren’t as confident due to the recent recession. Therefore, we’ve focused on our listing intake. We have a daily scorecard for all of our offices with a 15 percent increase listing goal. And last, but not least, we worked on business planning with our associates at the end of 2017, and each office manager is personally coaching 10 associates one-on-one.

How does your company stay current and flexible?

Through our networks, including Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, The Realty Alliance and our TrendSetter Forum, along with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). We’ve also invested in Moderne Ventures, which invests in real estate technology.

How are you preparing your agents for the future of real estate?

By providing tools and technology for them to build online relationships. Not only do we offer a three-day and one-week ad blast on all of our listings through QuantumDigital—all of which is automated and prepackaged—we also automatically post all associate listings on our associates’ Facebook and Instagram accounts, along with personalized articles of interest. In addition to having hundreds of associates farming for sellers online through Flipt, we offer targeting and branding online on all the major sites through Adwerx. We also protect and pay for exclusive leads on all of our listings through realtor.com®.

What is your personal philosophy for real estate success?

Listen and understand the client’s needs and desires and address those needs with integrity.

What are some of the most creative ways your agents are using social media to connect with current and prospective clients?

We have partnered with Flipt, QuantumDigital and Adwerx to provide a platform for branding and lead gen to our associates.

