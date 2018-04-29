Blending Culture and Technology to Build Profitable Relationships

In the following interview, Mavera Mir, broker/CEO of Realty ONE Group United in Torrance, Calif., discusses “coolture,” leads, the market, and more.

Region Served: Inland Empire, San Gabriel Valley, South Bay and Greater Los Angeles, Calif.

Years in Real Estate: 12

Number of Offices: 3

Number of Agents: 159

Motto/Work Philosophy That You Live By: Having an attitude of resourcefulness inspires out-of-the-box thinking, the generation of new ideas and the ability to visualize all the possible ways to achieve what you desire.

Favorite Relationship-Building Strategy: Be genuine, compassionate, caring, open, honest, giving and in constant communication.

Can you talk about some of the current trends you see in your market right now?

Historically low inventory for sale coupled with rapidly rising prices and interest rates are discouraging potential homebuyers in Los Angeles markets. Move-up buyers are staying in their homes longer, and that affects the first-time buyer. The current market is decidedly a seller’s market, with conditions favoring people who have homes for sale.

How do you foresee the new tax law affecting real estate clients in your area this year?

Changes in the massive tax bill, including capping the state and local tax deduction and lowering the cap on the mortgage interest deduction (MID), have caused many to worry about its impact on high-end real estate, especially in the high-tax coastal and urban markets of Los Angeles. Homeownership will get more expensive for some Californians under the GOP tax bill. In Manhattan Beach, some sellers are more willing to sell now, because they’re uncertain how much longer prices can keep rising and how the tax bill will affect the economy.

What type of innovative tech do you use in your real estate business?

We don’t outsource marketing services, which means our agents have better control of their business. We use a Matterport camera that scans each room and takes photos with nine lenses pointing in all directions. The software uses those images to create a virtual house tour, a dollhouse view and floor plan to see the layout of the house from a wider point of view. With no cost to agents, we offer Spacio (paperless open house), which helps maximize open house lead generation opportunities by automating lead capture and follow-up. Also, our agents earn their client’s goodwill by helping them complete all their moving tasks from one place with MoveEasy Concierge.

How does your office culture play a role in your real estate career?

“Coolture” is the glue that binds associated professionals together and helps maintain a sense of inclusion, support and camaraderie. On the franchise level, we are ONE family. At Realty ONE Group United, we’re a family of equals. I tried to create a team-based collaborative coolture where everyone has a voice, everyone matters, every employee is a hands-on contributor and no one hesitates to pose questions directly to me.

