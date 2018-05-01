Your New MVP Offer

NAR PULSE—Earning MVP rewards has never been easier. Download a free product or make a purchase from the REALTOR® Store by May 15 to automatically earn The Who, What, Where and How of Live Streaming and Video Marketing Webinar – Download. Act now!



Visit NAR Booth No. 1707 at the REALTORS® Expo

Visit NAR Booth No. 1707 at the 2018 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, May 16-17 in Washington, D.C.! Get your .realtor™ web and email address; earn a reward with the Member Value Plus (MVP) Program; learn about discounts and special offers from the REALTOR Benefits® Program; commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; save on purchases from the REALTOR® Store and more! Learn more.

Mileage Tracking Solution for REALTORS®

Failing to track your business mileage is leaving money on the tax table. QuickBooks® Self-Employed makes it easy to track your miles, plus capture receipts and categorize expenses. Enjoy a 30-day free trial and then 50 percent off the first year through the REALTOR Benefits® Program. Learn more.

Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.